ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

La Mesa school named National Green Ribbon School

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfC6p_0fHLj34l00

LA MESA (CNS) - St. Martin of Tours Academy in La Mesa was named Friday a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School in recognition of efforts to reduce its impact on the environment.

Only four California schools made the national list of Green Ribbon Schools, and 27 nationwide. Five school districts and four postsecondary institutions nationally were also recognized.

The honors are presented to schools and institutions that work to reduce their environmental footprint, reduce utility costs and work toward "sustainable education."

"This year's U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools honorees have raised the bar for sustainability, healthy and safe school environments, and hands-on learning experiences that connect students of all ages to the world around them," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. "As we recover from a pandemic that highlighted the need to modernize school infrastructure, improve ventilation, and create versatile indoor and outdoor learning spaces, we have an opportunity to invest in sustainable practices that enhance student learning, health, and well-being."

California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said in a statement the honorees "maintained sustainable practices and environmental education through the unprecedented challenges created by the global pandemic."

"Their flexibility and ingenuity helped them produce leading-edge models for improved indoor air quality, well-designed outdoor classrooms, and meaningful environmental education," he said. "I also want to recognize that more than half of our award-winning sites are within some of the state's highest-needed communities."

The other schools honored in the state were Katella High School in Anaheim in Orange County, Altamont Creek Elementary School in Alameda County and Suisun Valley School in Solano County.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

San Dieguito school district Superintendent speaks out

SAN DIEGO — Embattled San Dieguito Union High School District's superintendent Dr. Cheryl James Ward and her attorney believe if she is fired, it is retaliation and they will be filing a lawsuit. Dr. James-Ward spoke to CBS 8’s Keristen Holmes to talk about the controversy surrounding her comments...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Mesa, CA
Government
City
La Mesa, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Local
California Education
City
Los Angeles, CA
La Mesa, CA
Education
Local
California Government
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Thurmond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Environmental Education#Infrastructure#Katella High School#Tours Academy
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
San Diego Channel

California high school has COVID-19 outbreak following prom

Ninety out of the 600 attendees at a recent California high school prom tested positive for COVID-19. According to KGO-TV, students at San Mateo High School gathered for the prom at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum. Masks were optional for the event, which organizers said followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy