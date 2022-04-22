ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archuleta County, CO

High Wind Warning issued for Animas River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 12:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home...

alerts.weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
