Garfield County, CO

High Wind Warning issued for Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 12:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: South Central Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Taney by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Taney FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 9 AM CDT this morning for a portion of southwest Missouri, including the following areas, Douglas and Taney. Flood waters are receding. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
City
Silt, CO
County
Garfield County, CO
County
Mesa County, CO
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1015 AM EDT Monday, the stage was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.1 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
#Debeque To Silt Corridor#12 42 00
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1015 AM EDT Monday, the stage was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.1 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in North Mississippi, DeSoto and Marshall. In West Tennessee, Fayette and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 702 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, Cordova, T O Fuller State Park, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Byhalia, Walls, Southeast Memphis, Lewisburg, Midtown Memphis, Whitehaven, Southwest Memphis and Downtown Memphis. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Little River, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Little River; Sevier The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Sevier and Little River Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel, Horatio...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel. * WHEN...From late tonight to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Minor to moderate flooding with hundreds of acres of lowland inundated. Farmers and ranchers must move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 31.6 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Any light precipitation over the region will come to an end by later this morning.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1115 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. For the Sturgeon River...including Sidnaw, Alston, Chassell...Minor flooding is ongoing. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.3 feet on 05/02/1972. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties. Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From this evening to late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler`s Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 12.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Val Verde The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Val Verde County in south central Texas * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 919 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Juno, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Juno. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VAL VERDE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 1.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 22.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gillespie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gillespie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Gillespie County through 1100 AM CDT At 1010 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tivydale, or 16 miles west of Fredericksburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fredericksburg, Cain City, Tivydale, Crabapple, Rocky Hill, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, and Harper. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL CROCKETT COUNTY At 836 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Ft Lancaster, or 17 miles east of Sheffield, moving east at 25 mph along Interstate 10. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Interstate 10...west of Ozona. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 338 and 361. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING The threat has ended although there will still be some icy spots through mid morning.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO

