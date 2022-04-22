Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in North Mississippi, DeSoto and Marshall. In West Tennessee, Fayette and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 702 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, Cordova, T O Fuller State Park, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Byhalia, Walls, Southeast Memphis, Lewisburg, Midtown Memphis, Whitehaven, Southwest Memphis and Downtown Memphis. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
