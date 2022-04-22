DC Preview: Rogues #2
You might think you know Gorilla City, but you don’t. Not a soul who has gone looking for the secret kingdom has ever returned. You’d think the Rogues would know better than to go searching…but they either...aiptcomics.com
You might think you know Gorilla City, but you don’t. Not a soul who has gone looking for the secret kingdom has ever returned. You’d think the Rogues would know better than to go searching…but they either...aiptcomics.com
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0