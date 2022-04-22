ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWR7B_0fHLhzoi00
Destinie Sanford Photo Credit: Facebook/Pittsfield Police Department

Police in Massachusetts have asked the public for help locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing.

The Pittsfield Police Department in Berkshire County issued an alert on Friday, April 22, that Destinie Sanford was reported missing.

She is described as being about 5-foot-6, with brown eyes and black hair, authorities said.

Police said Destinie was last seen wearing a blue sweater and blue pants.

She might also be wearing a black coat, and she may have a white and black Steve Madden bag, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing 11-Year-Old Hartford Girl

Police have issued a missing person's alert for a missing 11-year-old Connecticut girl. Jamayra Halstead, of Hartford, was last seen around 4 p.m., on Monday, April 18, in the area of Hillyer Street, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police. Halstead was wearing a short-sleeve purple shirt, black pants,...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Missing New England Teen Could Be In NJ, PA: Police

A missing 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts could be in New Jersey or Pennsylvania. Lillian Campbell traveled out of state with 20-year-old Harrison Ryan, according to the Marlborough Police Department in Middlesex County, MA. The pair may have been in the New Jersey/Pennsylvania area on the evening of Friday, April 15.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Berkshire County, MA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Madden
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Daily Voice

Man In Luxury Car With Bogus Plates Gives PA Police Someone Else's ID: Authorities

A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
OXFORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
258K+
Followers
40K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy