Coatesville, PA

Coatesville-Based Robotics Team Receives High Praise, Travels to Houston to Compete in World Championships

 2 days ago

Image via 6abc.

Out of the Box Robotics, a Coatesville-based club that was founded in 2013 and earned nonprofit status in 2015, has received the highest award in the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) program — the Inspire Award — and is currently competing at the world championships in Houston, writes Todd Haas for 6ABC. 

The FTC is an international robotics competition for students in grades 7–12.

This is Out of the Box’s fifth time competing at the world championships. Of 6,300 FTC teams, only 160 were selected to compete.

Many of the students have been involved in Out of the Box Robotics for years, with some returning as mentors after they graduate. 

“I love building the robots, but I also like spending time with the team because they are definitely fun,” said club member Allison Van, who has been with the club for six years.

Members said that no matter the outcome of the competition, they want to have fun and enjoy this experience. 

“I’m very proud of what the kids have done, and it means a lot to me that they do so well,” said mentor Josh Beauchamp. 

