TDOT to work on bridge demolition in Robertson County on I-65
This weekend, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will work on Interstate 65 in Robertson County and close portions of the roadway.
TDOT officials said crews will work Sunday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The interstate will close both northbound and southbound at Exit 112 for bridge demolition.
Crews will reduce traffic to a one-lane detour onto Exit 112 ramps across State Route 25 to maintain traffic flow.
Law enforcement will be on scene to direct traffic.
Comments / 0