Robertson County, TN

TDOT to work on bridge demolition in Robertson County on I-65

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
This weekend, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will work on Interstate 65 in Robertson County and close portions of the roadway.

TDOT officials said crews will work Sunday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The interstate will close both northbound and southbound at Exit 112 for bridge demolition.

Crews will reduce traffic to a one-lane detour onto Exit 112 ramps across State Route 25 to maintain traffic flow.

Law enforcement will be on scene to direct traffic.

