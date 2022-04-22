TDOT to work on bridge demolition in Robertson County on I-65

This weekend, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will work on Interstate 65 in Robertson County and close portions of the roadway.

TDOT officials said crews will work Sunday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The interstate will close both northbound and southbound at Exit 112 for bridge demolition.

Crews will reduce traffic to a one-lane detour onto Exit 112 ramps across State Route 25 to maintain traffic flow.

Law enforcement will be on scene to direct traffic.