VIDEO: Lawn Chair Flies Out Of Pickup Truck, Cracks Vermont State Police Cruiser Windshield

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nZ6r_0fHLhR0800

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) — Vermont authorities say it’s a good thing that no one was hurt Thursday when a lawn chair came flying out the bed of a pickup truck and hit a State Police cruiser on the highway.

Video shows the chair coming loose as the truck changed lanes and cracking the cruiser’s windshield on I-89 in South Burlington. The trooper was able safety pull over to the side of the road.

Police ended up ticketing the pickup truck driver for having an unsecured load.

“Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times!” State Police tweeted.

South Burlington, VT
WCAX

Police: Milton man left 4-year-old in car for six hours

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton man faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in a car in the Burlington’s Old North End overnight. Police say the four-year-old entered Momo’s Market Tuesday morning on North Willard Street crying and wearing only shorts, a t-shirt, and winter boots with no socks after being left alone in a nearby parked car. Witnesses told police the child looked hypothermic and stated, “I’m looking for my daddy.”
BURLINGTON, VT
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

