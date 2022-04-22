ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSFD responding to grassfire near I-25 and Interquest

By Anissa Connell
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
UPDATE:
At 3:45 p.m. all evacuations for the Silver Charm Fire have been lifted. Residents may return to the area and neighborhood. Please be cautious of fire crews still working in the area.

News 5 learned that the cause of the fire was a welding accident.

UPDATE:

An evacuation order has been issued for everyone in the Farm Subdivision, and for people from Middle Creek Parkway South to Interquest Parkway, with an eastern boundary of Voyager. Everyone in the area is ordered to evacuate immediately.

The evacuation center is at Pine Creek High School.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is also on priority dispatch due to the fire. Please only call 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

CSFD has announced that crews have the fire knocked down and no structures have been lost.

The evacuation remains in place for the near future. Road closures are still in effect.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a grass fire near I-25 and Interquest Parkway.

CSFD is responding with smoke showing and multiple units are responding.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

News5 has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

