Madison County, AL

First-ever volleyball head coach named for Calhoun Community College

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Calhoun Community College has named the head coach for the school’s first-ever volleyball team.

Jamiee Freeman was announced as the new head volleyball coach on Friday. She currently serves as the head varsity volleyball coach for Decatur High School.

“I am extremely humbled, to say the least,” commented Freeman. “Most people who are taking a new role hear, ‘you have big shoes to fill’. The realization for me is that there were no prior shoes to compare or fill, so I am ready to get the ball rolling quickly on recruiting. I am excited to take on this challenge, and am grateful to be a part of history within Calhoun’s Athletics Division.”

Freeman is a Sparkman High School graduate and led her school’s team in kills and digs before going on to compete for Georgia State University. During her time at Georgia State, she broke several records and ranks within the top 10 in digs and attack attempts in the school’s athletic history.

Freeman has coached at a variety of levels since leaving university including at James Clemens High School and Arab High School. She also lead the team at Wallace State Community College to two conference championships in 2014 and 2015.

The creation of a volleyball program was announced by Calhoun Interim President, Dr. Jimmy Hodges at a press conference in the fall of 2021 where he also announced the return of women’s and men’s basketball.

“Our goal is to reach athletes in our service area and not only provide them with opportunities to compete locally in their respective sports but to also provide them with a high-quality education,” Hodges said.

To be eligible for tryouts, participants must be either a 2022 graduating high school senior, a current Calhoun student, an eligible college transfer or a woman 18-24 years old who has previously played for on the high school or collegiate level.

It costs $10 per athlete to try out on May 6 at 4 p.m. in Kelley Gymnasium 6250 U.S. Highway 31 North, Tanner, Ala. More information can be found at Calhoun’s website or by calling Dr. Nancy Keenum at 256-306-2850.

