ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Parole violation, probation violation, new arrest

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 04-05-2022 at 11:23 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in the 2100 block of South State Street...

www.crimevoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for order of protection violation

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — On March 26, state police responded to a residence in Southport for the report of an individual violating an Order of Protection. Police arrived around 10:00 a.m. at Maple Ave. in Southport to speak to the parties involved. Further information revealed that Justin M. Morrison, 34, of Elmira, was allegedly staring […]
ELMIRA, NY
CBS Sacramento

Illegal Marijuana Grow Takedown In Colusa Lands 5 Arrests

COLUSA (CBS13) — Five people were arrested after authorities took down a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation in Colusa County this week. The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said more than 4,800 marijuana plants were seized during the takedown. The five people taken into custody were Bo Sen Tan, 45, from San Leandro; Zhui Gou Hiu, 43, from Brooklyn, New York; Hong Pin Zhen, 52; Guo Ming Zhang, 56; and Xin Shi Yu, age 45. There were no addresses listed for the last three individuals. Pic 1(credit: Colusa County Sheriff's Office)Pic 2(credit: Colusa County Sheriff's Office)Pic 3(credit: Colusa County Sheriff's Office)Pic 4(credit: Colusa County Sheriff's Office) Investigators served a search warrant early Thursday morning at an address on East Main Street in the city of Colusa, the sheriff’s office said. The operation was reportedly being run inside an old rice mill for several months. The five suspects were booked into the Colusa County Jail and face charges of illegal marijuana cultivation and conspiracy.
COLUSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
State
California State
Ukiah, CA
Crime & Safety
Mendocino County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ukiah, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Probation Violation#Prcs
KRON4 News

East Bay couple convicted of stealing 500K from casino

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017. The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Sacramento

Cory Croslow, Suspect In Manteca Big League Dreams Parking Lot Shooting, Kills Himself In Front Of Detectives

MANTECA (CBS13) — Cory Croslow, the man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of Big League Dreams in Manteca shot and killed himself in front of police detectives. The shooting, which happened over the weekend, left one man in critical condition. Manteca police identified 42-year-old Stockton resident Cory Croslow as the suspect in Sunday’s shooting. A Ramey Warrant had been issued for Croslow, but his exact whereabouts were unknown. However, Manteca police say they got a tip on Tuesday morning that he was possibly seen near E. Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive in Stockton. Detectives got to the scene and a perimeter was set up. Croslow was soon spotted lying in an orchard near the area. As detectives tried to convince him to surrender, authorities say Croslow got up and committed suicide right in front of them. No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The Big League Dreams parking lot shooting still remains under investigation. Exactly why Croslow shot the victim is still unclear.
MANTECA, CA
blavity.com

Black Couple Wins Lawsuit After Police Allegedly Profiled Them In Their Own Store

A California city has agreed to pay $150,000 to Yema Khalif and Hawi Awash, a Black couple who said they were racially profiled when police asked to them prove they own their clothing boutique. The coupled, who filed a lawsuit last year, said they were working late at the store when a Tiburon police officer entered the building in August and asked them to identify themselves.
TIBURON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Notorious Oakland Pedophile Priest Arrested for Allegedly Killing Pedestrian While Driving Drunk

Editor's Note: The headline of this story has been changed to reflect that Kiesle was arrested rather than charged. A notorious defrocked Oakland priest accused of sexually abusing dozens of children was arrested Saturday night after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian while driving drunk in a Walnut Creek retirement community, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has confirmed.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, the Stockton Police Department said in a statement late Monday.
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy