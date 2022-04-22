ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Concord artist explores the joys of plein air painting

By John Nakanishi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, CA (Apr. 20, 2022) — Nancy Roberts has been organizing plein air paint-outs for about 25 years and currently plans events for the Contra Costa Plein Air group and the Concord Art Association. If you’ve ever run into a group of artists painting at easels in a...

