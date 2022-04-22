ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Alexander Skarsgård talks about ‘The Northman’

By Olivia De Bortoli, Hillary Reilly, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jb2L_0fHLfnyI00

Actor Alexander Skarsgard talked about his latest film, “The Northman.”

It is an intense Vikings tale starring Skarsgard, his former “Big Little Lies” co-star Nicole Kidman and several other big names. It hits theaters this weekend.


This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Baby who may have ingested narcotics hospitalized twice; mother arrested: Glendale police

A mother was taken into custody after her baby was hospitalized twice Wednesday after possibly having ingested narcotics. Just before noon, patrol officers responded to the 400 block of West Dryden Street regarding a baby not breathing, Glendale Police Department said in a news release. Upon arrival, officers were informed that Glendale Fire Department personnel […]
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
E! News

How Big Little Lies’ Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård's Relationship Affected Their New Movie

Watch: Reese Witherspoon & More "Big Little Lies" Ladies Spill on Season 2. We'd be telling a big little lie if we said this news didn't make us emotional. Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård reunite in Robert Eggers' upcoming historical drama film, The Northman, and in an exclusive E! News interview, Skarsgård opened up about how his "close bond" with Kidman helped him.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Skarsgard
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Alexander Skarsgård
Digital Trends

Nicole Kidman: From To Die For to The Northman

Is Nicole Kidman the bravest actress of her generation? Arguably, yes. That might sound a bit hyperbolic, considering some of her contemporaries include mighty actresses like Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, Laura Linney, and Olivia Colman. However, there’s something about Kidman that makes her unique among the best of the best. No actress can quite do what she does, including starring in costume pictures, superhero films, bizarre indie movies, highly stylized television dramas, and even an oddly beloved ad for AMC Theaters.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Nexstar Media Inc
Radar Online.com

Jason Momoa Replaces Wedding Ring On Solo Oscars Outing As Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors Swirl

Jason Momoa hit the 2022 Oscars red carpet solo amid rumors that he and estranged wife Lisa Bonet are reconciling. On Sunday, the Game Of Thrones actor, 42, was the epitome of debonair at the Dolby Theatre, decorating his black suit with a blue and yellow pocket square to show support to Ukraine. Both he and stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz later took the stage as presenters.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

‘Heartbroken’ Helen Mirren reveals cause of stepson Rio Hackford’s death

Helen Mirren’s stepson Rio Hackford died from a rare form of cancer, she revealed on Tuesday. “Rio died of uveal melanoma, a very aggressive and rare form of cancer,” the actress and her husband, Taylor Hackford, shared in a joint statement to People. “We would beg everyone reading this to get their eyes tested at least once a year, which might save their loved ones from this cancer.” The pair went on to say they were “inspired” by the life Rio lived and “heartbroken by his loss.” “His life showed us how to live in generosity and community,” they explained. “He shared his life’s...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy