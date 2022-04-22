Alexander Skarsgård talks about ‘The Northman’
Actor Alexander Skarsgard talked about his latest film, “The Northman.”
It is an intense Vikings tale starring Skarsgard, his former “Big Little Lies” co-star Nicole Kidman and several other big names. It hits theaters this weekend.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 22, 2022
