ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MPD searching for man caught on camera stealing from construction site

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxQUZ_0fHLfWup00
Courtesy of the Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man who they say stole tools and equipment from a construction site on the city’s east side earlier this month.

Video surveillance from the site reportedly showed the suspect, 49-year-old Shane Manchester, stealing the equipment from a construction site on Aberg Avenue before stealing the wireless video camera itself on April 9.

The camera then continued filming as the suspect fled the scene; police said the man went on to conduct other “illegal business,” though an incident report didn’t specify what other crimes might’ve been caught on camera.

Anyone with information about the burglary or Manchester’s location is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Off-duty Madison police detective witnessed, reported alleged Beltline shooter

MADISON, Wis. — An off-duty Madison Police detective witnessed and reported an alleged shooting that shut down most of the Beltline last week. According to a complaint filed with the Dane County Circuit Court, the detective identified as DR saw Matthew Rhone, 21, of Fitchburg shooting at a black Chrysler 200 while they traveled east on the Beltline between South...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
City
Manchester, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Mpd#Video Camera#Construction Site#Video Surveillance#Channel 3000
KIMT

Man found in Dodge County field with his 4-year-old is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It started with a man and his four-year-old daughter found in a field in near freezing temperatures. It’s ended with a plea deal and probation. Michael Wayne Emmers, 37 of Le Center, has pleaded guilty to DWI and misdemeanor domestic assault. Two counts of child endangerment and a second count of domestic assault have been dropped.
ROCHESTER, MN
WSAW

Man, woman arrested twice in 5 days for drug charges

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man are facing new drug charges less than a week after they were arrested on meth-related charges. In a press release, Lt. Scott Goldberg said Jamy Brost and Perry Carlstrom were...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
The Independent

NYPD share image believed to show suspect pulling murdered mother of two away in a duffel bag

A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling down a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIFR

Name released of Wisconsin man found dead in Rock River

ALTOONA, Wis. (WIFR) - Dennis R. Schattie, a 79 year old Altoona, Wis. resident has been identified Monday as the person found by Rockford police near the Rock River last week. Schattie was found dead near Fordam dam Tuesday, April 12 and police deemed his death suspicious due to the...
ALTOONA, WI
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy