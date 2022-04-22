MPD searching for man caught on camera stealing from construction site

Courtesy of the Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man who they say stole tools and equipment from a construction site on the city’s east side earlier this month.

Video surveillance from the site reportedly showed the suspect, 49-year-old Shane Manchester, stealing the equipment from a construction site on Aberg Avenue before stealing the wireless video camera itself on April 9.

The camera then continued filming as the suspect fled the scene; police said the man went on to conduct other “illegal business,” though an incident report didn’t specify what other crimes might’ve been caught on camera.

Anyone with information about the burglary or Manchester’s location is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

