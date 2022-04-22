Cubs OF Clint Frazier lands on IL due to appendicitis

Clint Frazier is dealing with appendicitis. Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

As noted by the official MLB website, the start of Friday's matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs held at Wrigley Field had to be pushed back from the afternoon to 8 p.m. ET because of projected inclement weather in the area.

Chicago had to make an unfortunate roster move before the original start time of the game.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier is headed to the injured list after needing surgery for appendicitis. It's unclear when Frazier may return to action.

"We're keeping him in our thoughts," manager David Ross said of Frazier.

The Cubs haven't yet announced a corresponding roster move because the contest versus Pittsburgh was moved to the evening.

Frazier joined the Cubs on a one-year deal this past offseason after previous stints with the Cleveland Guardians and, more recently, the New York Yankees. Across 10 games this spring, the 27-year-old has hit .143 with no home runs and zero RBI.

R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports speculated that the Cubs could replace Frazier on the active roster with Alfonso Rivas, who had a cup of coffee with the big-league club earlier this month. It's also possible Chicago is waiting to make sure Friday's game will happen, as hoped, before announcing a move.

The Cubs fell to 6-7 on the young campaign via Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates and are scheduled to face Pittsburgh three more times between Friday night and Sunday afternoon.