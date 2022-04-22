VIDEO: Porsche narrowly avoids cars, crashes on I-4

Florida Highway Patrol has released video footage of a Porsche that crashed on Interstate 4 this week before the driver fled the scene and abandoned the damaged sports car at a gas station.

The crash happened Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m., according to Lt. Kim Montes.

Witnesses told officials the Porsche was racing a white sedan on the westbound lanes of I-4 between Maitland and Altamonte Springs. In the video, the Porsche driver comes in from the left side of the screen and narrowly avoids two cars in front of it before nearly hitting the highway divider. The driver swerved back into the middle lanes before taking a sharp left and driving directly into the highway wall.

A witness followed the Porsche to a Racetrack gas station off of Lee Road, where the driver abandoned the car, FHP reported.

The car has an Ohio registration, and the crash remains under investigation.