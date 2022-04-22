Detroit Teen Charged In Non-Fatal Shooting Of 2-Year-Old Brother

(CBS DETROIT) — A 16-year-old boy is charged with careless discharge of a firearm after authorities say his 2-year-old brother finds an unsecured gun and shoots himself in Detroit.

At about 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to a home in the 400 block of Alameda Street. When officers arrived, they found a child inside the home with a grazed wound on his head and left arm.

The child, who authorities initially reported was 3 , was transported to a local hospital for treatment

Wayne County prosecutors say the teen allegedly had a gun in his room where his brother found it before shooting himself.

The teen was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday at the Juvenile Detention Facility.

“We should all be outraged that a child had easy access to an unsecured weapon,” Chief James White said on Thursday. “The only good news is that this child will survive. Just a few months ago I said we must do more to protect the most vulnerable in our community and prevent senseless acts of gun violence. I’m fed up and angry. Our thoughts and prayers are not enough. This is not acceptable. As a community, we must do some soul-searching and rise up together to say enough is enough.”

