PM not among those fined for No 10 BYOB garden party, says Downing Street

By Patrick Daly
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Prime Minister has not yet been issued with a fine over a No 10 lockdown drinks party, amid reports that police have started dishing out fixed-penalty notices in relation to the event.

According to reports, fine notices have started landing in the email inboxes of officials who attended a “bring your own bottle” drinks do in the Downing Street garden on May 20 2020 during England’s first Covid lockdown.

The Metropolitan Police said they would not be giving an update on fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) before the local elections next month but a Downing Street source said Mr Johnson had not received a fine in relation to the gathering.

Mr Johnson has previously apologised for attending the party for around 25 minutes, but has insisted he believed it to be a work event to thank staff for their efforts during the pandemic and therefore not a breach of social distancing rules.

It comes as a Conservative peer and polling expert said a confidence vote in Mr Johnson’s leadership has become inevitable as the prospect of further lockdown party fines hangs over the Prime Minister.

If there are multiple fixed-penalty notices, clearly that is going to make pressure much, much greater

Duncan Baker, Tory MP for North Norfolk

There have been growing calls from the Conservative benches for Mr Johnson to resign, having already been issued with one fine by Scotland Yard in relation to his own birthday bash in June 2020.

He is said to have been present at half of the 12 possible rule-breaking incidents being looked into by police.

Former MP Lord Hayward told the BBC on Friday that it is “a matter of when, not if” the Prime Minister faces a no confidence vote from his own MPs as pressure continues to mount.

The PM will be subject to a third investigation over partygate after MPs on Thursday agreed to refer him for an investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament when denying Covid rules were broken in No 10.

There has already been a review by senior civil servant Sue Gray into the allegations of coronavirus law breaches at the heart of Government and the police’s Operation Hillman inquiry is continuing.

Lord Hayward said the result of the three probes would amount to “death by a thousand cuts”.

“What clearly the Conservative Party, not just the MPs but particularly the MPs, are seeing is they don’t want that and they are moving more towards a position where this matter has to be resolved,” he said.

“I expect there to be a challenge to his leadership in one form or another.”

Duncan Baker, Tory MP for North Norfolk, said he had not considered the birthday party FPN to be a resignation matter but indicated that more fines could change that view.

He told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme: “If there are multiple fixed-penalty notices, clearly that is going to make pressure much, much greater.”

But defence minister Leo Docherty said partygate was “done and dusted” given Mr Johnson had apologised after receiving an FPN earlier this month.

“People I think are sick of it and want us to move on,” he told the PA news agency at the Invictus Games in The Hague.

It comes after a row broke out between the PM’s allies and critics over his future.

Senior backbencher Tobias Ellwood said during broadcast interviews that there had been “a huge breach of trust” with the British people as he called on Tory colleagues to force a change of leader.

But that drew a furious accusation of disloyalty from Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns who said there was “no question” of the Prime Minister stepping down.

The row overshadowed Mr Johnson’s much-trumpeted visit to India for trade talks with premier Narendra Modi.

At a closing press conference in New Delhi, Mr Johnson largely sidestepped questions about the issue, although he insisted he will still be in office by Diwali in October, which he has set as the target date for a trade deal with India.

The Metropolitan Police announced on Thursday that it will not provide further updates on partygate fines until after May’s local elections, a comment the force reiterated when asked on Friday about whether fines had been issued in relation to the BYOB party.

Downing Street, however, has stated it will still declare whether the Prime Minister receives further fines in the lead up to polling day on May 5.

A Met spokesman said on Thursday: “While the investigation will continue during the pre-election period, due to the restrictions around communicating before the May local elections we will not provide further updates until after May 5.”

The Independent

Johnson says comments made about Angela Rayner are 'sexist, misogynistic tripe'

Boris Johnson has said that comments made about deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner by anonymous Conservative MPs are “sexist, misogynistic tripe.”The unnamed Tory MPs told the Mail on Sunday that Rayner would cross and uncross her legs in order to distract the prime minister during Prime Minister’s Questions.“I have to say I thought it was the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe. I immediately got in touch with Angela and we had a very friendly exchange,” Johnson said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister defends Nadine Dorries ‘copy and paste’ tweet in support of Angela Rayner

A Conservative minister has defended culture secretary Nadine Dorries after she used the exact same wording as Boris Johnson in a tweet offering Angela Rayner support.Both Johnson and Dorries said that they "deplore the misogyny directed at [Rayner] anonymously" following the publication of a Mail on Sunday article that said anonymous Tory MPs thought Rayner was crossing and uncrossing her legs to distract Johnson in the House of Commons.Chris Philp said that Dorries, his boss, and the prime minister "share the same views."Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Postie suspended after he was caught by a woman dumping 500 postal vote applications in a wheelie bin before offering her a $10 bribe

An Australia Post worker has been suspended after he was filmed dumping postal vote applications into a grandmother's wheelie bin, before allegedly offering her a bribe. Brisbane woman Annette Weller caught the man in the act on her security camera throwing mounds of Liberal National Party election postal vote applications into her bin.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Peter Dutton warns of a potential chemical weapon attack and says China 'would play Penny Wong like a fool' if she becomes the new foreign minister

Peter Dutton has warned Australia should prepare for a chemical weapon attack on one of its allies and claimed China would play Penny Wong 'like a fool'. Australia's Defence Minister described the country's strategic position as 'dire', comparing it with the nation's position in the lead up to the Second World War in the 1930s.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

619K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
