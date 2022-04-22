NMB Water Rep Day

Hello and welcome to Friday. For the history books — It’s hard to say if anything that happened this week has ever happened before. Seen at the Capitol — Democratic legislators, nearly all of them Black, staged a sit-down and protest in the middle of the House floor. Republicans ceded the floor amid the chanting and then flooded back in an hour later. House Speaker Chris Sprowls attempted to talk over the protesters and then — failing to do so — called for a vote on three bills, including the new congressional map that sparked the protest because it dismantles a seat held by one Black Democrat and dilutes the Black vote in another district. The votes occurred in quick succession before — poof! — the session was over.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO