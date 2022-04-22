NMB Water Rep Day

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, has again proved to be the barometer of the collectible car market with another record-setting event during its 2022 Palm Beach Auction, April 7-9, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Celebrating its most successful Palm Beach Auction, Barrett-Jackson sold 676 vehicles, all with No Reserve, for over $59.6 million, including nearly $3.8 million for charity. Also celebrating their most successful non-Scottsdale automobilia auction, Barrett-Jackson sold 412 pieces of authentic automobilia for more than $1.07 million, bringing the total auction sales to more than $60.7 million with a 100-percent sell-through rate and over 80 world-record auction sales. On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attended the auction for the sale of two charity vehicles that raised $1.76 million to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.
