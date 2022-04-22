ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

NMB Water Rep Day

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo You Need Assistance Related to NMB Water? A NMB Water representative will be...

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava: County’s 7-Day COVID Positivity Rate At 10 Percent

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to announce the county’s COVID seven-day positivity rate is now at 10 percent. “We’re monitoring this spike closely, and urge residents to take the basic steps we know work,” Cava said. “The good news is this: We’ve prepared for this moment — our high vaccination rate is keeping our hospitalization rate down.” The CDC extended last week its mask mandate through May 3. The masking requirement applied to airplanes, trains and other forms of public transportation.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Government
City
Miami Gardens, FL
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is applauded by children as he officially STRIPS Disney of its 55-year-old special tax and land privileges after Biden slammed 'ugly' GOP for 'going after Mickey'

Ron DeSantis won his war against Disney today as he officially stripped the company of its 55-year-old special privileges that effectively allowed it to self-govern. The Florida governor wrote into law the plan which scrapped the Reedy Creek Improvement District, meaning the firm will no longer be able to govern itself.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

A chaotic day in Florida's Capitol

Hello and welcome to Friday. For the history books — It’s hard to say if anything that happened this week has ever happened before. Seen at the Capitol — Democratic legislators, nearly all of them Black, staged a sit-down and protest in the middle of the House floor. Republicans ceded the floor amid the chanting and then flooded back in an hour later. House Speaker Chris Sprowls attempted to talk over the protesters and then — failing to do so — called for a vote on three bills, including the new congressional map that sparked the protest because it dismantles a seat held by one Black Democrat and dilutes the Black vote in another district. The votes occurred in quick succession before — poof! — the session was over.
FLORIDA STATE
Speedway Digest

Barrett-Jackson Topples Palm Beach Auction Records with $60.7 Million in Total Sales, Including $3.8 Million for Charity and Hosts Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Help Raise $1.76 Million in Support of Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, has again proved to be the barometer of the collectible car market with another record-setting event during its 2022 Palm Beach Auction, April 7-9, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Celebrating its most successful Palm Beach Auction, Barrett-Jackson sold 676 vehicles, all with No Reserve, for over $59.6 million, including nearly $3.8 million for charity. Also celebrating their most successful non-Scottsdale automobilia auction, Barrett-Jackson sold 412 pieces of authentic automobilia for more than $1.07 million, bringing the total auction sales to more than $60.7 million with a 100-percent sell-through rate and over 80 world-record auction sales. On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attended the auction for the sale of two charity vehicles that raised $1.76 million to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Nmb Water Rep Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy