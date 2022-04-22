ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine could offer commuter flights on electric planes soon

By Leela Stockley
Bangor Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Maine commuter air service could soon offer flights in electric planes. Cape Air, which offers flights between Augusta and Boston, has signed a letter of intent to...

bangordailynews.com

Berzerker_Raider
2d ago

that's gonna be a hard pass. I don't like being in a sardine can in the sky on tried and true technology, let alone still developing technology.

MAINE STATE

