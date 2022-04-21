Good Samaritan reunites deaf dog with owners in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs family is thanking a good Samaritan that reunited them with their dog with special needs that went missing early Thursday morning.

Tiffany Stanglin says she was at the Kum & Go at 2588 Airport Rd. at 8:15 a.m. when her dog managed to roll down the window and jump out of the car.

Stanglin was worried about the safety of her Italian Mastiff/Pitbull mix because he's completely deaf and has high anxiety. However, she told KRDO he responds to canine sign language

After asking the community for help finding him, Stanglin said he was found and brought safely home around 4:30 p.m.

"We are forever thankful for the Samaritan that brought him in. He is safe and happy back at home with his brother and sisters," said Stanglin in an email.

