Tampa, FL

Bucs sign former USF nose tackle Deadrin Senat

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Former USF nose tackle Deadrin Senat, who has signed a one-year deal with the Bucs, was drafted in the third round by the Falcons in 2018.

Former USF nose tackle Deadrin Senat, one of the strongest players in Bulls football history, has signed a one-year deal with the Bucs.

Terms of the contract weren’t immediately available. A third-round pick by the Falcons in 2018, Senat, 27, appeared in only 22 games during an injury-besieged four-season tenure in Atlanta, managing 34 tackles, four quarterback hits and no sacks. He was waived last November.

He was far more productive as a Bull, earning first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors after a monstrous senior year in 2017 (66 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks). He was named second-team All-AAC and the Bulls’ defensive MVP as a junior with 49 tackles, including seven for loss.

Equally astounding in the weight room, Senat — raised by a handful of surrogates in rural southwest Florida — boasted a 675-pound squat and flirted with 500 pounds on the bench press.

Senat could provide depth behind Pro Bowl nose tackle Vita Vea in Todd Bowles’ 3-4 scheme. The team still has Rakeem Nunez-Roches but isn’t expected to re-sign 36-year-old Steve McLendon.

