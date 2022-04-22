ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 bike commute upgrades to make your ride to work smoother

By Taylor Davis
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o65T2_0fHLcGDU00
11 bike commute upgrades to make your ride to work smoother. Schwinn/Bern/Kryptonite/Liberty Bag/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Has the rising cost of gas prices has made a two-wheel, open-air, petrol-free ride seem very appealing? Are you looking to get more exercise, enjoy fresh air and/or bring a little cardio into your morning routine? Commuting by bike or electric bike will save you money at the pump and the mechanic, and can be the daily routine shakeup you’ve been looking for.

If you’ve already got the bike ready and your route planned out, it’s time to think about little ways you can upgrade your ride to make commuting a joy. Whether you’re going to ride Monday to Friday or just when the mood hits, we’ve rounded up 11 must-have accessories that will take your bike commute to the next level.

1. A protective helmet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YiIfE_0fHLcGDU00
11 bike commute upgrades to make your ride to work smoother. Bern/Reviewed

No arguments: You need to wear a helmet. While it’s on the pricier side, the Bern Hudson helmet is feature-packed: There’s a detachable visor for sunny days, a built-in USB powered light for night riding and a cut out that allows you to slip your lock through it for storage. It also has a classic shape and understated look that will protect your dome and keep your look business-ready.

Bern Hudson Helmet at Gear for $120

Bern Hudson Helmet at REI for $140

2. A steady coffee cup holder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UIDv_0fHLcGDU00
11 bike commute upgrades to make your ride to work smoother. Edity/Reviewed

If your brain doesn’t achieve peak capacity until at least noon, a place to put the morning coffee during your commute is non-negotiable. This Ecity model is surprisingly sturdy—just be sure to ask your barista for a stopper to prevent any sloshing if you hit the brakes.

Ecity Bike Handlebar Cup Holder from Amazon for $16

3. A low-profile water bottle holder (and bottle to fit)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lLZo_0fHLcGDU00
11 bike commute upgrades to make your ride to work smoother. Schwann/Reviewed

When it comes to longer rides, hydration is almost as important as a helmet. There are an array of water bottle holders that fit on the down tube of your bike. However, before you go grabbing just any ole holder, be advised that not all popular water bottles will fit in every holder—make your life easier by buying a holder that comes with a water bottle.

Schwann Bike Water Bottle with Cage from Target for $12

4. A sturdy bike lock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsYyr_0fHLcGDU00
11 bike commute upgrades to make your ride to work smoother. Kryptonite/Reviewed

Now that you’re going to be biking all over, you need a lock you can trust. One of the best brands on the market is Kryptonite—and we like this model because it’s key operated (one less password to remember!) and because as the heaviest-duty model,  it promises ultimate security. Don’t forget to register your purchase—you can get a discount on replacement keys.

Kryptonite New-U New York Fahgettaboudit Mini U-Lock at REI for $154

5. A useful basket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GoTkn_0fHLcGDU00
11 bike commute upgrades to make your ride to work smoother. Axiom/Reviewed

Every transport needs transport space, and if you’re switching over to that #BikeLife, a basket is non-negotiable. Some riders (me included) prefer to keep additional weight on the back of my bike as opposed to my handle bars, where it doesn’t interfere with weight distribution. This Axiom basket snaps on and off the rack easily, plus it has a light on the back for added visibility,

Axiom Cycling Gear Market Bike Basket at REI for $45

6. An oversized cloth tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KLCF_0fHLcGDU00
11 bike commute upgrades to make your ride to work smoother. Liberty Bag/Reviewed

An oversized tote makes your basket even more useful—drop any shopping you’ve picked up or extra shoes for work directly into your bag. (On days when you’re making multiple stops, you won’t have to grab multiple bags out of the backet when you lock up—just grab one bag and go.) Any oversized tote will do, but this one has a simple design that gets the job done.

Liberty Bag Windward at Walmart for $19

7. A hands-free fanny pack

Leave the basket and tote at home and grab a hands free bag for the essentials and be on your way. This Nike fanny pack can fit a book, a snack and even a 13-inch laptop to get you to and from work with ease.

Nike Tech Hip Pack at Nike for $40

8. A stylish bell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2ch0_0fHLcGDU00
11 bike commute upgrades to make your ride to work smoother. Thousand/Reviewed

If you’re going to be riding in a city, a bell will become your best friend. This Pennant model has a classic design that will fit most handlebars—and the mixed metal design looks chic, too.

Get the Pennant Bicycle Bell at Nordstrom for $19

9. View-expanding mirrors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2eni_0fHLcGDU00
11 bike commute upgrades to make your ride to work smoother. GINKHY/Reviewed

Riding in a city is fun and efficient, but if you’re sharing space with other bike riders, cars, trucks and buses, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings. To minimize the frequency of turning your head to check for delivery bikes and school buses, pop on these little nifty mirrors—you’ll be able to take a quick look to know that it’s ok to turn or cross traffic. Just like you’d adjust mirrors before getting into the car, I always adjust and check before taking off.

Bike Mirrors at Amazon for $10

10. A clutch tire pump

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iwy4T_0fHLcGDU00
11 bike commute upgrades to make your ride to work smoother. Schwinn/Reviewed

In the first few months of owning a bike, I took my bike to a shop for repair three times. Each time I braced myself for the bill…only to learn that tires needed air. In order to save yourself unnecessary trips to the pump (for air…not gas!!), get a tire pump to fill up at home!

Schwinn Cyclone Tire Floor Pump at Target for $20

11. High-visibility riding lights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIHgK_0fHLcGDU00
11 bike commute upgrades to make your ride to work smoother. Lumen/Reviewed

If you plan to ride year round (or before dawn or after dark), you’ll definitely want to get some lights. These Bell lights are portable and you can charge them at your desk or on your lunch break, so you’ll always have enough light to guide you home.

Bell 300 Lumen USB Rechargeable Bicycle Light Set at Walmart for $19

