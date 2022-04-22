Traffic delays in SLC, April 25 through late summer

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Representatives with the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities (SLCDPU) have announced expected traffic restrictions due to water line work on State Street from South Temple to the State Capitol through late summer.

The SLCDPU are advising drivers to plan ahead for traffic complications on State Street between North Temple and 300 North starting as early as April 25. State Street will be closed off to through-traffic, and available only to local traffic.

Crews will be working to replace the existing water main on State Street between 200 North and 1st Avenue as well as rehabilitate the sewer lines at numerous locations along 200 North, State Street, and Hillside Avenue.

The SLCDPU notes that major traffic impacts will occur on State Street between South Temple and 300 North, the Intersection of State Street and North Temple, and 200 North between State Street and Main Street.

Drivers should use an alternate route and avoid the area whenever possible.

This construction has become necessary amid the rapid growth of downtown Salt Lake City. The project is scheduled for completion in August of 2022.

Courtesy of Salt Lake City’s Department of Public Utilities

