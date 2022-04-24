ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Earth Day 2022: How T.E.J.A.S. is fighting for environmental justice in Houston neighborhood

By Rosie Nguyen
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxmRX_0fHLbTPU00

The Houston neighborhood of Manchester sits east of the 610 Loop. According to the Texas State Historical Association , the community was established in the early 1860s, and by the 1970s, the area became fully industrial. Now, it sits along the 52-mile Houston Ship Channel and is surrounded by refineries.

Nallali Hidalgo, who works as the education liaison with Texas Environmental Justice Advocacy Services (TEJAS) , explains what the area used to be like.

"It was more than likely an open field with native plants and trees, beautiful ecosystem where you could only hear the birds and wildlife outside. Now, you can hear the train tracks and noises coming from the facilities. There's so much noise pollution happening," she said.

Juan Parras founded TEJAS with his wife, Ana, back in 1995 to advocate for environmental equity in marginalized communities. They work closely with people living in Manchester, who are predominantly Hispanic and living within walking distance of these chemical plants. After decades of working as an activist, Parras says there's not enough being done to protect these residents in the case of a deadly explosion.

"Low-income communities, communities of color are always being dumped on whenever they want to build a refinery, chemical plant, or something that pollutes a community. They generally go to what they call 'areas of least resistance,'" he said. "There are schools nearby that we are seriously concerned about. On a personal level, I will say my wife has been impacted. She's got breathing disorders and has to occasionally get on an oxygen tank."

Parras also worries about the health hazards that these chemical plants can pose to the residents of Manchester. According to a study by the University of Texas , children living in a two-mile radius of the Houston Ship Channel have a 56 percent greater chance of developing leukemia than those living beyond a 10-mile radius.

Hidalgo says many choose not to move out of the area, because they either don't have the means to or they don't understand the severity of the risks.

"So oftentimes, it's not perceived as a dangerous place. You don't grow up thinking that your home is harmful or your environment is harmful," she said. "No one should be outside on a playground and sitting within a dangerous zone. That's why it's important to advocate for reforms and policy like the RMP rule, where facilities would be forced to look into new technologies and processes that don't involve dangerous chemicals."

Some of TEJAS' accomplishments include the implementation of translation services by TCEQ and their partnership with Furr High School to make it the first environmental justice school in the nation. Hidalgo says TEJAS focuses on public education efforts, partnering with research institutions to provide data-driven information to the community and empowering them to speak up.

"We tell community members to not let this be normalized. When you're living in a heavy industrial site, you can get used to the odors or the incidents that happen," said Hidalgo. "There's often barriers that don't allow these communities to fully engage. One is language and another is status. If you're an immigrant in this country, do you feel safe in sharing your concerns about the environment? If you speak up, will there be repercussions to you and your family, if you have connections to the industry?"

She says they also spend a significant amount of time pushing elected officials for change and advocating to environmental agencies on policy and reform.

"A lot of the time, leaders and groups are reactive to a situation, especially with chemical and natural disasters instead of proactive and meaningful about it. We want to prevent these incidents from happening ahead of time," she said.

But Parras says this is something he and his wife can't do forever. That's why they're building the next generation of environmental activists, like Hidalgo.

"I don't want to call myself a leader. But once the leaders for the institutions fighting for justice ... once we go, everything just dies out, right? And the environment is never going to end. So we need to make sure that somebody else is gonna carry the torch and fight for environmental justice," he said. "What gives us hope is that we see other communities through the nation that are successful in addressing their environmental concerns, getting the industry to buckle up, and say they will change their operating methods."

Parras says their goal is not to ultimately shut these refineries down. But they are pushing for a switch to safer chemicals. They also want environmental agencies to implement a relocation plan for those who live on the fenceline of these plants. Hidalgo says they would like to eventually see refinery workers to be equitably trained and transitioned into cleaner and safer jobs, instead of being fired once their job is no longer needed.

For more information about Texas Environmental Justice Advocacy Services,
visit their website .

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

There’s only one Earth

HOUSTON – Happy Earth Day!. I found this rather dramatic cover shot of Earth on fire and thought that it really brings home the global warming issue we’re facing. The increase in carbon dioxide continues year to year, and you can actually check on it every day. For instance, here’s this week’s count:
EARTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
City
Earth, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
Black Enterprise

Meet Some of The Black Entrepreneurs Saving The Planet With Their Businesses

In honor of Earth Day, it’s worth noting some of the many Black entrepreneurs who have created businesses aimed at pouring back into the planet. Darrell Jobe developed a natural passion for preserving the planet following a number of shirt prison stints. Looking for a way to help the environment, Jobe created Vericool to help brands use environmentally safe product packaging.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Justice#Earth Day#Refineries#Houston Ship Channel#Tejas#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Pizza In Houston, Texas?

Pizza is a beloved American food choice, no matter where you go to enjoy it. There are some cities with their own unique type of pizza, and others with some well known establishments. When you hear the name Houston, Texas pizza isn't the food first that comes to mind. But, in the beautiful city, there are quite a few delicious pizza restaurants to choose from.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Should you protest your property taxes?

TEXAS, USA — Why should you not be scared to protest your property taxes?. County tax appraisals are going out to homeowners and some are getting sticker shock. Thanks to the booming real estate market the value of most peoples’ homes has gone up. In Harris County, the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Phys.org

What is decarbonization, and how do we make it happen?

To keep the planet from warming more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, most countries, including the U.S., have goals to reach net zero by 2050. Net zero means that all greenhouse gas emissions produced are counterbalanced by an equal amount of emissions that are eliminated. Achieving this will require rapid decarbonization.
ENVIRONMENT
Slate

The Most Unexpected Consequence of the Texas Abortion Ban

In a third-floor medical suite with sweeping views of a Texas highway, staff members at Houston Women’s Reproductive Services are adapting to the new demands the state’s restrictive abortion law has placed on their jobs. They try to schedule every patient for a visit on the same day...
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
124K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy