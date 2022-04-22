ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Norristown’s Geno Auriemma Brings ‘Philly Tough’ Attitude to His UConn Team

 2 days ago

Geno Auriemma, Head Coach, UConn Huskies women's basketball team.Image via UConn.

Norristown’s Geno Auriemma brings an intensity and pride to his UConn women’s basketball team that has been characterized by many as a ‘Philly Tough’ attitude, writes Jim Souhan for the Star Tribune.

Auriemma’s team played in the women’s national championship game on Sunday. His winning streak of 11-0 was sadly stopped by another Philadelphia coaching export, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley.

Auriemma started his coaching career as an assistant at St. Joseph’s University. He continued to carry a banner for his home city even after he left, and he believes that Philadelphia should be known for other things than booing Santa.

“Maybe it’s because we’re close to New York and we have this inferiority complex, that we have to prove to everybody that we’re smarter and tougher and better than everybody else,” said Geno Auriemma.

This makes the city go to the extremes in all directions.

“Philadelphians, they cheer their champions better than anybody, and they boo their champions better than anybody,” he added.

Auriemma is also a huge advocate for women’s basketball. His program has turned into a media and fan magnet for a sport that too often struggles for recognition.

Read more about Geno Auriemma in the Star Tribune.

Montgomery County, PA
