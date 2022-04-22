COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a fire in the Briargate area.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire was first reported in the area of Interquest Pkwy. and I-25. Multiple crews are responding around 12:30 p.m.

CSFD says"heavy fire in heavy fuels" is being reported. Additionally, heavy smoke and winds are making size up difficult.

The fire department asks people to avoid the area.

A KRDO viewer shared photos of the smoke.

Courtesy of Catherine Bachner Lucchesi

This is a developing story. A KRDO crew is at the scene working to gather more information.

The post Fire breaks out in Briargate area near Interquest Pkwy. and I-25 appeared first on KRDO .