JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three employees of the Jefferson County Public Schools were assaulted during a meeting with a parent...www.wave3.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three employees of the Jefferson County Public Schools were assaulted during a meeting with a parent...www.wave3.com
I don't blame you one bit that's the problem with our society today it all starts at home and believe me there's problems in the home then if you have a a parent and a student go after a teacher or whatever there's problems and sometimes therapy can't help sometimes these people need to be put away for a while to remind them who the parent and who the child like I always said I'm 95% a 5% friend my kids never did none like it when they were going to school if I had to go there we dealt with it right there I didn't punch nobody we talked it out if my son or my daughters were in the wrong the answer for it and that's the way it works
Exactly why my daughter stop teaching in Jefferson County. She couldn't teach for trying to defend herself. It's out of control.
who ever it was needs to lose their right to an education. World needs people in jail so we can pay the jailers.
Comments / 16