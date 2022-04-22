ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student

By Charles Gazaway
Wave 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three employees of the Jefferson County Public Schools were assaulted during a meeting with a parent...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 16

Steve Branham
2d ago

I don't blame you one bit that's the problem with our society today it all starts at home and believe me there's problems in the home then if you have a a parent and a student go after a teacher or whatever there's problems and sometimes therapy can't help sometimes these people need to be put away for a while to remind them who the parent and who the child like I always said I'm 95% a 5% friend my kids never did none like it when they were going to school if I had to go there we dealt with it right there I didn't punch nobody we talked it out if my son or my daughters were in the wrong the answer for it and that's the way it works

Reply
6
James Hanvey
2d ago

Exactly why my daughter stop teaching in Jefferson County. She couldn't teach for trying to defend herself. It's out of control.

Reply
7
Bull B
2d ago

who ever it was needs to lose their right to an education. World needs people in jail so we can pay the jailers.

Reply
12
