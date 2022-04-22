JCPS employees assaulted by parent and student

The school of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor, a 10-year-old Black student who died by suicide in November, has been found to have done nothing about students bullying her prior. As CNN writes, the new investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District concluded that students and teachers at Foxboro Elementary in Farmington, Utah told Tichenor she needed to bathe. Izzy told her parents she was bullied because of her race and autism. While the findings insist there was no “direct” evidence to indicate she the bullying was racist or ableist, the three-person team admitted there’s a possibility the bullying was motivated by such factors.

