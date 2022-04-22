ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3z4u_0fHLZxgu00

French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn , who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.

The prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said Friday that it issued the warrant for the former head of Nissan and Renault and four other people based on an investigation opened in 2019 into money laundering and abuse of company assets.

Prosecutors are investigating millions of dollars in alleged suspect payments made between the Renault-Nissan alliance and Suhail Bahwan Automobiles (SBA), a vehicle distributor company in Oman.

The former head of the Nissan-Renault alliance fled to Lebanon in 2019, while out on bail facing financial misconduct charges in Japan. He denies wrongdoing.

Ghosn said he learned about the new warrant Friday via the media, and noted that he's barred from leaving Lebanon anyway.

“I'm ready to defend myself," he told France 's BFM television. He repeatedly insisted that he did not receive any money from the Oman distributor and that there was “no embezzling.”

The Nanterre prosecutors’ office described this as the next step in the ongoing investigation, one of two separate cases involving Ghosn in France.

In an interview last year with The Associated Press, Ghosn was confident, energized and determined to fight to restore his reputation.

A statement sent Friday to the AP from his PR team called the French warrant “surprising,” and suggested that it was ineffective as Ghosn “is subject to a judicial ban on leaving Lebanese territory."

Lebanon does not extradite its citizens. Ghosn has citizenship in Lebanon, France and Brazil.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Carlos Ghosn: Ex-Nissan boss says he wants a trial

Fugitive former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has said he wants to stand trial on charges of financial wrongdoing in order to clear his name. He spoke to the BBC after France issued an international warrant for his arrest, citing allegedly suspect payments. Mr Ghosn said he was "expecting" the move...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Carlos Ghosn Surprised by French International Arrest Warrant

PARIS (Reuters) -Carlos Ghosn was surprised by an international warrant sought by a French magistrate linked to an investigation into allegations of suspect money flows to an Omani dealership, a spokesman for the fugitive former Renault-Nissan boss said. Ghosn, the architect of the Renault-Nissan automaking alliance, has been contesting several...
JAPAN
CNBC

Former Renault-Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn speaks about his international arrest warrant

Former Renault-Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn speaks to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble in Beirut after French authorities issued an international arrest warrant. Renault provided a statement to CNBC after Ghosn's comments, saying the warrant marked a significant step in the case "explained by the seriousness of the facts that have come to light after thorough and meticulous investigations."
RENAULT
CarBuzz.com

Carlos Ghosn Is Wanted By The French Government

The weird, controversial, and wacky saga of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has a new chapter. The French government would like a word with the man credited for saving the Z car. French investigators have issued international arrest warrants for former Chairman Ghosn, as well as four other parties who allegedly helped him siphon a multi-million dollar sum from Renault. French prosecutors say that the warrants were officially issued on Thursday, the 21st.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghosn
Person
Carlos Ghosn
The Week

France says it has evidence Russia tried to frame it with mass graves in Mali

Russian mercenaries, likely with the Wagner Group, buried a dozen Malian bodies in a mass grave about 2.5 miles east of France's former Gossi military base with the goal of blaming France, a French military officer tells The Associated Press. The French military released video images taken Thursday morning showing what appear to be 10 Caucasian soldiers covering bodies with sand.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Disgraced#French#Sba#The Associated Press#Ap#Pr
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Renault
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Nissan
Daily Mail

'Ukrainian missile strikes' blow up oil facilities in Russia supplying troops in Donbas as British intelligence says Putin's forces have 'yet to achieve a significant breakthrough' and many units are 'exhausted'

Flames lit up the sky over Russia in the early hours after suspected Ukrainian missile strikes blew up two oil storage facilities supplying Putin's troops fighting for control of Donbas. The Transneft-Druzhba Oil Depot, located in the city of Bryansk around 70 miles from the Ukrainian border, caught fire at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Putin's mighty war machine on the SCRAPHEAP: After two months of fighting, Russia has now lost 873 tanks, 179 aircraft, 21,800 troops... and the pride of its navy is lying on the bottom of the Black Sea

The scale of Russian troop losses in Ukraine has tipped 21,000 as Putin's war rumbles into its third month today. The latest statistics, published by the Ukrainian Land Forces this morning, suggest 21,800 Russian fighters have been killed amid bitter resistance from Ukraine's armed forces and territorial defence units - though this figure could not be verified.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Peter Dutton warns of a potential chemical weapon attack and says China 'would play Penny Wong like a fool' if she becomes the new foreign minister

Peter Dutton has warned Australia should prepare for a chemical weapon attack on one of its allies and claimed China would play Penny Wong 'like a fool'. Australia's Defence Minister described the country's strategic position as 'dire', comparing it with the nation's position in the lead up to the Second World War in the 1930s.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

619K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy