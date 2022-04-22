ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Audubon-Based Infinite Blue’s New HQ Was Created with Tech Employees in Mind

 2 days ago

Image via Infinite Blue.

The tech company Infinite Blue is expanding into space six times larger than their current digs, reports Holly Quinn for Technical.ly.

The space, with 36,000 sq ft, began renovation last fall, and is home base for part of its workforce, with many employees working in other part of the United States, India, and Dubai, remotely. Infinite Blue currently has a staff of 70 in the Philadelphia area and employs around 100 people.

“We envision the new Infinite Blue Global Headquarters as a space that our crew members can flourish in a collaborative, safe, and fun environment,” said Frank Shultz, Chairman and CEO. “The space will continue to evolve as we grow as an organization, but we had a chance to appropriately design it for the post-COVID return to office world given the timing of the buildout. We’re excited to open the doors and for our team to embrace the new setting.”

The renovations include collaborations areas with enhanced in-person offices, zen room, a living room for collaborating, a game room, and an indoor mini-golf course.

Infinite Blue is a software solutions provider that empowers some of the world’s largest organizations to become more obstacle-resistant and resilient.

Read more about Infinite Blue’s new Headquarters in Audubon on Technical.ly.

