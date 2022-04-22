Wind Advisory issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:44:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Significant Snowmelt Across The Southeast Interior This Week Most of the Southeast Interior saw the depth of snow on the ground drop several inches on Sunday, with high temperatures reaching into the 50s. Today will remain warm with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 20s and lower 30s. Similar conditions are expected for most of next week. These warm temperatures will cause the snowpack to warm and continue to melt rapidly over the next week. Snow will melt quickest on south facing slopes and around buildings and pavement. Most of the Southeast Interior still has over 6 inches of water in the snowpack, with some higher elevation areas having over 1 foot of water in the snowpack. The amount of melt water will increase dramatically this week across the Southeast Interior. Water will pond in low lying areas, and could get deeper in areas where drainages remain frozen. People in low lying or poorly drained areas should prepare for potential flooding that could develop this week as the snowmelt increases. Preparations include clearing ice out of drain pipes, culverts and drainage ditches. Preparations also include moving vehicles to higher ground, and moving valuables in basements and garages to shelves above the ground.

