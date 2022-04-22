ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Irion, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Irion; Tom Green The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Tom Green County in west central Texas East central Irion County in west central Texas * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 818 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sherwood, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Knickerbocker around 845 AM CDT. Tankersley around 850 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us- 67 Near The Irion-Tom Green County Line. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
IRION COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Collingsworth, Gray, Hansford, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Collingsworth; Gray; Hansford; Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts; Wheeler FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Texas and Beaver. In Texas Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...Roberts...Hemphill...Gray Wheeler and Collingsworth. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 4 to 6. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are possible starting around 10 AM Tuesday morning and ending around 9 PM Tuesday evening.
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in North Mississippi, DeSoto and Marshall. In West Tennessee, Fayette and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 702 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, Cordova, T O Fuller State Park, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Byhalia, Walls, Southeast Memphis, Lewisburg, Midtown Memphis, Whitehaven, Southwest Memphis and Downtown Memphis. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alleghany WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Winds will gust at time to 20 to 30 mph tonight, but below advisory levels. Therefore the advisory has been allowed to expire.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 357.0 feet, flooding affects agricultural use lands along the river downstream of the lock and dam in Franklin County. Gas fields are also subject to flooding downstream. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. North 5th Street in Logan County near the Six Mile Levee begins to flood and may cut off access to a nearby residence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 351.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 356.7 feet just after midnight tonight and continue above the action stage of 355.5 feet through early Tuesday afternoon. - Action stage is 355.5 feet. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Glacier Bay, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 04:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Gustavus and Juneau. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will improve Monday morning and fog will lift or dissipate.
JUNEAU, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Tom Green A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Tom Green County through 915 AM CDT At 842 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Twin Buttes Reservoir, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Angelo, Twin Buttes Reservoir, Lake Nasworthy and Goodfellow Air Force Base. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...The southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 7500 feet. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING Light snow showers will likely continue over the Mountains areas through noon today. Additional accumulations will be minor at an inch or two.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cooke; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar; Montague FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Watch will expire for portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in north central Texas, Cooke, Fannin, Grayson and Montague. In northeast Texas, Lamar. Earlier rainfall may continue to run off and cause flooding of streams and creeks as well as other low lying and poor drainage areas. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at 7 AM CDT this morning.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Clinton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Kaskaskia River at Carlyle. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kaskaskia River at Carlyle. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Near this level, the Corps will call partners to alert them to these elevated flows anticipated at or above 5000 cfs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 14.1 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Kaskaskia River Carlyle 16.5 18.2 Mon 9 am 17.5 16.7 15.9 15.1 14.7
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Temperatures across the central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin have climbed above freezing. Therefore, will allow freeze warning to expire at 9 AM MDT.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:44:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Significant Snowmelt Across The Southeast Interior This Week Most of the Southeast Interior saw the depth of snow on the ground drop several inches on Sunday, with high temperatures reaching into the 50s. Today will remain warm with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 20s and lower 30s. Similar conditions are expected for most of next week. These warm temperatures will cause the snowpack to warm and continue to melt rapidly over the next week. Snow will melt quickest on south facing slopes and around buildings and pavement. Most of the Southeast Interior still has over 6 inches of water in the snowpack, with some higher elevation areas having over 1 foot of water in the snowpack. The amount of melt water will increase dramatically this week across the Southeast Interior. Water will pond in low lying areas, and could get deeper in areas where drainages remain frozen. People in low lying or poorly drained areas should prepare for potential flooding that could develop this week as the snowmelt increases. Preparations include clearing ice out of drain pipes, culverts and drainage ditches. Preparations also include moving vehicles to higher ground, and moving valuables in basements and garages to shelves above the ground.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties. Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From this evening to late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler`s Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 12.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 25.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Pearl River Rockport 25.0 25.8 Mon 8 am CDT 24.8 23.2 20.8
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 1.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 22.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Little River, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Little River; Sevier The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Sevier and Little River Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel, Horatio...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel. * WHEN...From late tonight to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Minor to moderate flooding with hundreds of acres of lowland inundated. Farmers and ranchers must move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 31.6 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

