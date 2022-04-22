ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallam County, TX

High Wind Warning issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Sherman by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Irion, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Irion; Tom Green The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Tom Green County in west central Texas East central Irion County in west central Texas * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 818 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sherwood, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Knickerbocker around 845 AM CDT. Tankersley around 850 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us- 67 Near The Irion-Tom Green County Line. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
IRION COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hansford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: McCurtain The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Sevier and Little River Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel, Horatio...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel. * WHEN...From late tonight to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Minor to moderate flooding with hundreds of acres of lowland inundated. Farmers and ranchers must move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 31.6 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comanche, Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. This will be the last statement. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma East Cache Creek near Walters affecting Comanche and Cotton Counties. For the East Cache Creek...including Walters...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...East Cache Creek near Walters. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Some inundation of bottomlands may occur along and near the creek in southern Comanche County and Cotton County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The East Cache Creek is expected to fall to 5.1 feet Saturday morning. - Action stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Shelby The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Tate County in northwestern Mississippi Northeastern Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi Southeastern Shelby County in western Tennessee * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 921 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, Memphis, Walls, Lynchburg, Whitehaven, Southwest Memphis, Eudora, Southeast Memphis, Lake Cormorant, Phillipp, Alden, Jago, Nesbit, Plum Point and Twin Lakes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 71.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 72.5 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Little River, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Little River; Sevier The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Sevier and Little River Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel, Horatio...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel. * WHEN...From late tonight to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Minor to moderate flooding with hundreds of acres of lowland inundated. Farmers and ranchers must move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 31.6 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 1.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 22.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity for the following rivers in Michigan Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt affecting Marquette County. .Snowmelt yesterday combined with recent rainfall has resulted in river levels rising to flood stage. For the Escanaba River...including Humboldt...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, County Road FX begins to flood * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 6.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Monday was 6.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.8 feet on 04/22/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crockett A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Crockett County through 815 AM CDT At 735 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Iraan Municipal Airport, or 8 miles east of Iraan, moving east at 30 mph. Very heavy rainfall can be expected along highway 190 east of Iraan. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Crockett County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Mulberry River near Mulberry affecting Crawford and Franklin Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Mulberry River near Mulberry. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, no flooding occurs but the river is swift and dangerous. Backwater from the Arkansas River may affect low lying areas near the first few miles of the Mulberry River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.1 feet this afternoon before falling below the action stage of 10.0 feet later this evening. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cooke; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar; Montague FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Watch will expire for portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in north central Texas, Cooke, Fannin, Grayson and Montague. In northeast Texas, Lamar. Earlier rainfall may continue to run off and cause flooding of streams and creeks as well as other low lying and poor drainage areas. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at 7 AM CDT this morning.
COOKE COUNTY, TX

