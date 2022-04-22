High Wind Warning issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 09:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Shelby The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Tate County in northwestern Mississippi Northeastern Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi Southeastern Shelby County in western Tennessee * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 921 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, Memphis, Walls, Lynchburg, Whitehaven, Southwest Memphis, Eudora, Southeast Memphis, Lake Cormorant, Phillipp, Alden, Jago, Nesbit, Plum Point and Twin Lakes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
