High Wind Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Irion; Tom Green The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Tom Green County in west central Texas East central Irion County in west central Texas * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 818 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sherwood, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Knickerbocker around 845 AM CDT. Tankersley around 850 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us- 67 Near The Irion-Tom Green County Line. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

IRION COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO