The I-80 bridge connecting LeClaire to Rapids City has an uncertain future but the Illinois Department of Transportation wants your input on it. On May 11, there will be a public input meeting about the bridge. It will be virtual from 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. If you already have thoughts on the bridge, you can register for the meeting here.

RAPIDS CITY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO