Des Moines, IA

Trial dates set for teens in Iowa teen homicide

By Dan Hendrickson
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Trial dates have been set for five of the ten teens charged with the shooting death of Jose David Lopez outside East High School in Des Moines last month.

The 15-year-old was shot and killed on March 7 on a sidewalk outside the school.

Police said ten teens opened fire from three vehicles in the targeted shooting of Lopez, who was not a student. Two East High students were severely injured in the shooting.

Five of the ten suspects now know their trial dates for their alleged roles in the shooting. Romeo Perdomo, Octavio Lopez Sanchez Jr., Henry Valladares Amaya, Manuel Buezo and Daniel Hernandez all pled not guilty as part of written arraignments on Friday. They will stand trial for first-degree murder on June 27.

Three other suspects in the shooting – Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, Braulio Hernandez-Salas and Kevin Isidro Martinez – had their scheduled arraignment continued. They are now scheduled to be arraigned on May 13th. Two more teens are charged with Jose David Lopez’ murder as well.

The cases against Alex Perdomo, 15, and Nyang Chamdual, 14, are still being challenged in the juvenile court system .

President Joe Biden commented on the shooting the following day, saying that something needs to change to keep guns out of the hands of teenagers .

Des Moines Police shared that concern, saying that no teen should have access to the guns used in the shooting – let alone ten armed teens. Governor Kim Reynolds blamed ‘schools’ in general for the shooting , despite the fact that the victim and most of the shooters involved were not enrolled in school.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

