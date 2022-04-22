Two art exhibits at Cooperative Gallery 213

On the opening night of the Biennale in Venice, Louis Vuitton hosted a dinner to celebrate the reopening of the late-Gothic Palazzo Ca’ d’Oro. The fashion house has contributed to the museum’s restoration in collaboration with the Venetian Heritage Foundation and the architect Peter Marino, who couldn’t help but shed a tear of joy during his welcome speech. Looking as dazzling as her palatial surroundings in a courtly leather look from Nicolas Ghesquière’s spring/summer 2022 collection was Isabelle Huppert, whose ties to Louis Vuitton are as strong as her history with Venice. “It goes back since I was 15 years old. My sister and I took the train at Christmastime. It was so powerful,” she said of her first experience of the city. “I did a movie in Venice: The Wings of the Dove – Henry James – and of course my main relationship is with the movie festival. I got Best Actress twice,” she says, smiling cheekily.

