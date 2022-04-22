ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Two art exhibits at Cooperative Gallery 213

By Bill Snyder
wskg.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtist Aubrey Clark joins us to talk about the closing...

wskg.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

A turn back in time: Jane Austen Regency Ball brings historical dancing, dining to Toledo Club

Before Squid Game ascended to the global entertainment throne and crowned itself Netflix’s most-ever watched show, there was Bridgerton. The romantic drama, set in Britain’s Regency era in the early 19th century, didn’t look like it had the makings of a blockbuster smash. What it did have were all the trappings of a Jane Austen novel: stuffy royalty, elitist mores, fancy dresses, and unlikely but passionate romances that ultimately prevail over whatever social shenanigans stand in their way.
TOLEDO, OH
Harper's Bazaar

Vivien Zhang's large-scale, hypnotic art goes on display in London

Spending just a few minutes in front of one of Vivien Zhang’s vast, graphic canvases is a hypnotic experience. Having spent her childhood in China, Kenya and Thailand, the artist is now based in east London, creating cultural kaleidoscopes out of motifs from different countries, centuries and shared experiences. Her source materials range from central-Asian kilims and Baroque churches’ spiral pillars to video games and a 3D mathematical shape known as a gömböc. Zhang's aim, in collating and converting these into works of art, is to write a new visual language and set out what she calls an ‘alternative landscape’ for generations growing up away from their parents’ original cultures.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Black Women Reign Victorious at Venice Biennale as Simone Leigh, Sonia Boyce Win Top Awards

Click here to read the full article. For the first time, both of the Venice Biennale’s top honors went to Black women. Those awards, known as the Golden Lions, went this year to Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce, who won for participation in Cecilia Alemani’s main show and for a national pavilion, respectively. The Silver Lion, for a “promising young artist” in the main show, went to Ali Cherri. Special mentions for Alemani’s exhibition were also awarded to Shuvinai Ashoona and Lynn Hershman Leeson. Boyce won for her British Pavilion, which was curated by Emma Ridgway. Zineb Sedira’s French Pavilion and the Uganda...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Cooperative Gallery
Vogue

Isabelle Huppert’s Top Tips For The Biennale As Louis Vuitton Kicks Off The Venice Art Fair

On the opening night of the Biennale in Venice, Louis Vuitton hosted a dinner to celebrate the reopening of the late-Gothic Palazzo Ca’ d’Oro. The fashion house has contributed to the museum’s restoration in collaboration with the Venetian Heritage Foundation and the architect Peter Marino, who couldn’t help but shed a tear of joy during his welcome speech. Looking as dazzling as her palatial surroundings in a courtly leather look from Nicolas Ghesquière’s spring/summer 2022 collection was Isabelle Huppert, whose ties to Louis Vuitton are as strong as her history with Venice. “It goes back since I was 15 years old. My sister and I took the train at Christmastime. It was so powerful,” she said of her first experience of the city. “I did a movie in Venice: The Wings of the Dove – Henry James – and of course my main relationship is with the movie festival. I got Best Actress twice,” she says, smiling cheekily.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Vault Cover Reveal & Preview: Fox and Hare #1

Courtesy of Vault Comics, check out an extended preview and exclusive never before seen variant covers for Fox and Hare! Set for release on May 25th, the cyberpunk action series is by Jonathan Tsuei and Stacey Lee. “I’ve always been drawn to the cyberpunk genre, but I never saw myself...
COMICS
The Guardian

Venice Biennale: women outnumber male artists in main halls for first time

There is no shortage of art’s big beasts in Venice, as the world’s most prestigious international art event, the city’s biennale, opens to the public. Georg Baselitz has made works to hang in the 18th-century stucco frames that once held portraits of the Grimani family in their palazzo. Marc Quinn is showing in the National Archaeological Museum. Anselm Kiefer has covered the walls of a colossal room in the Palazzo Ducale with paintings encrusted with shoes, clothing, metal, and even a ladder.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Juliette Cassidy Takes Photography to the Next Level with Xiaomi

After exploring the relationship between creativity and technology with Sunni Colón, Xiaomi enlists photographer Juliette Cassidy for the latest episode of its visual project celebrating creators from various disciplines spanning music, photography and design. HYPEBEAST teamed up with the tech brand to follow Cassidy on her daily journey, as...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
ARTnews

In Venice, Claire Tabouret’s Figures Transform Through Multiple Selves

Click here to read the full article. Claire Tabouret’s exhibition “I am spacious, singing flesh” at the 2022 Venice Biennale is the artist’s first collateral event in Venice ever. Through a range of figurative paintings made over the last several years, Tabouret explores variations of the self and identity, using various renderings of women and children from a bygone era that Tabouret lifts from archival photos. These subjects are often in group poses, sometimes double-faced, or wading through foggy landscapes. Along with these 25 works, Tabouret’s show—which runs from April 23 to November 27 at the Palazzo Cavanis in Dorsoduro—also includes Italian...
VISUAL ART
The Week

Dolen Perkins-Valdez's 6 favorite historical novels

In Dolen Perkins-Valdez's new novel, Take My Hand, a Black nurse looks back with regret to 1970s Alabama and to two teenage girls she tried to help. Below, the author of the 2010 best-seller Wench recommends six other recent historical novels. The Great Mrs. Elias by Barbara Chase-Riboud (2022) Chase-Riboud,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

'The Velvet Underground' Captures the Essence of Its Subject Through Its Filmmaking

There should be more to making a documentary than simply relaying the past and relying on the charisma and amusing anecdotes of your talking heads. When done well, documentaries are a form of filmmaking that can be just as expansive and open to creativity as fiction, and with more filmmakers with distinctive visual styles dipping into the format - Edgar Wright with his recent documentary The Sparks Brothers, for example - it is worth examining the ways in which they might hope to achieve such creativity.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Silk #4

OLD LADY CINDY! Silk becomes her newest villain’s latest victim! How will she save the day when she can’t even cross the street by herself?. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
COMICS
Vogue

SS Daley’s Documentary Is A Heartwarming Look Into His Theatrical World

Cast your mind back to the spring/summer 2022 collections, where SS Daley made a groundbreaking debut on the London Fashion Week schedule. The spectacle, which took the form of a play written and performed by the National Youth Theatre, wowed the industry with its uniqueness. Little did everyone know, a documentary by NWSPK, founded by directing duo Sam Hooper and Glen Travis, was being filmed alongside. “We knew the show was going to be the first of its kind, so we felt a need to document the moment,” explains the brand’s creative director Steven Stokey-Daley.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Art Rupe, music pioneer who launched Little Richard, dies at 104

One of the first shots in the rock-and-roll revolution was fired in 1955 when Little Richard recorded “Tutti Frutti” for Art Rupe’s Specialty Records. Rupe started the company to promote blues artists who were popular with Black audiences but ignored by major record companies. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.April 24, 2022.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

98-Year-Old Computer Art Pioneer Vera Molnar Is Presenting At The Venice Biennale For The First Time

Click here to read the full article. The NFT boom has renewed people’s interest in the earlier phases of the digital art movement, and with that renewed attention, Vera Molnar, 98, is now an object of fascination. Considered to be the first woman artist to incorporate computers in her practice, Molnar is enjoying long awaited recognition for her contributions and will now be presenting her work at the Venice Biennale for the first time . Curated by Francesca Franco, Molnar will present her new work Icône 2020 at a Collateral Event at the Atelier Muranese. “I wanted to connect by two passions,”...
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy