The Geneva City School District has selected a new superintendent of schools. Bo Wright, currently superintendent in the Rush-Henrietta Central School District, will return to his hometown, Geneva, to lead the district from July 1. Wright is slated for appointment at the district’s Board of Education meeting on Monday. He will be in the district throughout the day on Monday for building walkthroughs and opportunities to meet staff and administrators.

GENEVA, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO