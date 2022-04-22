ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farming's next frontier: Solar energy

By Newsy
newsnet5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor farmers across America, planting season is well underway. "In this in this area, I've had some mint here, you know, peppermint, seed corn, commercial corn, soybeans," said Indiana landowner Norman Welker. But rather than seeds, a group of farmers in Northwest Indiana is putting steel piles into their...

www.news5cleveland.com

Related
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eenews.net

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

NextEra warns of ‘outrageous’ downside of Biden solar probe

NextEra Energy Inc.’s chief executive blasted the Commerce Department yesterday over its probe into solar panel imports and called on Congress to pass “Build Back Better” legislation to combat high energy prices. CEO John Ketchum described Commerce’s investigation as “silly,” arguing that the look at whether Chinese...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

NextEra Energy Continues Generating High-Powered Growth

That has the company on track to achieve its 2022 outlook. While it's facing some near-term growth-related uncertainties, it still expects to deliver results toward the upper end of its long-term outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nextbigfuture.com

Solar Energy and Solar Plus Battery Storage

SP Global forecasts that more of the solar battery storage projects will be completed in the next two years in the US and the world. There are some 160 utility solar with battery storage projects with planned completions in 2022 and 2023. There are projects with 4.5 GW of storage capacity in 2022 and 6.9 GW in 2023. There plans to complete more than 18 GW of storage and 35.5 GW of solar and Three-quarters of the storage capacity could come online by 2024.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Solar Water Heaters: Switch to This Alternative to Save Energy (and Money)

Rising prices and what often feels like an energy crisis might mean you're paying more attention to how your home uses energy. If you want to save some money on your bills, start with your water heater. That unassuming boiler in your basement can use 14% to 18% or your home's monthly energy budget, according to the Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

