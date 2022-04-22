ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cardi B Speaks Out Against Sexual Assault, Responds to Backlash About 2019 Resurfaced Video

By Rania Aniftos
 2 days ago

Cardi B wants her fans to know that “no means no,” but doesn’t want her message to get flooded with negativity.

The star took to Twitter on Thursday (April 21) to shed light on April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month. “Before April is over, don’t forget it’s sexual assault awareness month, no means no!” she wrote. “It’s doesn’t matter what you wear, it doesn’t matter who you are, male or female. For anyone going through this, the shame is not yours to carry… it’s the monsters who do this.”

“Also parents we can’t forget our children,” she continued. “There are sick people everywhere, daycare, schools, you name it. Make sure you teach them from a early age, no one is to touch your private parts & never be afraid to tell mommy & daddy when someone makes you uncomfortable.”

However, despite Cardi’s important message, social media users began to bring up an Instagram Live video that resurfaced in 2019 , in which the “Bodak Yellow” rapper got emotional when explaining the lengths she’s had to go to make it in the music industry. At one point in the clip from three years ago, Bardi even admitted to drugging and robbing men who wanted to have sex with her during her time as a stripper in New York just to get by.

“I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f— me? Yeah, let’s go back to this hotel.’ And I drugged n—as up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do,” she said.

On Friday (April 22), Cardi responded to the backlash once more via Instagram, in which she wrote in a comment shared by The Neighborhood Talk, “I’ve addressed this before but I see some still want to run with the narrative so let me make this clear. Going through a man pockets cause they think they can take advantage of you and raping and molesting someone are two VERY different things. But I guess… don’t let the message go over ya heads cuz of hate. It’s bigger than that [purple heart emoji].”

See below.

