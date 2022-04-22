ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Duo Squatted In Two Rental Homes And Changed The Locks: Report

By Regina Park
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Memphis police say two people moved their belongings into two separate rental properties without a lease or notifying the owner, and even went as far as to change the doorknobs and locks.

According to WREG News , Kandi Walker and Octavious Dean were arrested this week for squatting in two homes in the Parkway Village neighborhood after property managers discovered the pair living in the homes.

Police said they responded to a call to Almo Avenue after David Sehar , the property manager, noticed items set outside the homes, and a neighbor said a man and woman lived there . Sehar managed to capture a photo of Dean as he fled the home, grabbing a backpack in the process.

Just 300 feet away, on Randy Lane, Kelli Bouland , another rental homeowner, discovered furniture inside and items outside . Walker and Dean were reportedly inside of that home when Bouland searched the property and realized the doorknobs and locks had been changed . The owner accused Dean of yelling and cussing at her when she got there.

Neighbors told the news outlet they believe Walker and Dean had been living at the homes for two months .

The two now face charges of residential burglary and drug paraphernalia possession. Authorities have not released details about damage to the properties.

BIN: Black Information Network

