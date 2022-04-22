ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

News 13 hosts NC-11 Democratic Primary Debate

By Bryan Overstreet
my40.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Democratic candidates running in the North Carolina primary race for the 11th district congressional seat debated at the A-B Tech Community College's Ferguson Auditorium....

my40.tv

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Democratic insiders predict 'doom' in November

Democratic insiders are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their party's chances of avoiding disaster in the November midterm elections, The New York Times reported Saturday. "Are you calling to ask me about our impending doom?" one Democratic strategist asked a Times reporter. Jim Kessler of the center-left think tank Third Way...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mark Meadows also registered to vote in South Carolina

Mark Meadows — a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump who was removed from North Carolina voter rolls earlier this month — is still a registered voter in two other states, according to officials.Chris Whitmire, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Elections Commission, told The Associated Press the former Republican congressman and his wife registered as voters in the state in March 2022.“That’s when he became active,” Whitmire said, noting that neither Meadows had yet cast a vote in the state. “From our perspective, it just looks like any new South Carolina voter.”The South Carolina registration was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Simply Cannot Stop Registering to Vote in Multiple States

Click here to read the full article. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was registered to vote in not just Virginia and North Carolina, as we already knew, but South Carolina, as well, according to a new report from The Washington Post. Meadows, a former congressman from North Carolina and central figure in the Trump administration’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s election win, was registered in all three states for a period of about three weeks that ended last Monday. He was kicked off the voter rolls in North Carolina on April 11 amid a voter fraud investigation by...
VIRGINIA STATE
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Economy#Democratic Debate#Democratic Primary#Wlos#Ferguson Auditorium#Republican#My40 Tv
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy