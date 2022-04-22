ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillip Lee Wilson sentenced to life without parole in 40-year-old rape, murder of Robin Brooks in Sacramento County

 2 days ago
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — After 40 years of waiting for justice, the family and friends of Robin Brooks have found it. On Friday, Phillip Lee Wilson was...

Big Bob
2d ago

not good enough. Now he's got a room, board and food served to him. Excecute the P.O.S. before another week passes. Sometimes it takes thirty years for true punishment.

