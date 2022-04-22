ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Texas soldier assigned to border goes missing along river

By Nathaniel Puente
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v99OG_0fHLTvZM00

EAGLE PASS, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Texas National Guard soldier assigned to work near the Rio Grande as part of Operation Lone Star has gone missing.

Man previously arrested for sexually assaulting horse arrested for bestiality

On Friday, the Texas Military Department issued a release stating that a soldier had gone missing along the river during a mission-related incident in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The release states that the soldier has not been found at this time. Conflicting reports had indicated that the soldier was dead but the TMD affirmed these claims are not true.

What did Greg Abbott’s border inspections turn up? Oil leaks, flat tires and zero drugs

The TMD, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Border Patrol are working to find the missing soldier.

ValleyCentral has reached out to TMD and the Department of Homeland Security for more information. More details will be released as they are made available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Trio arrested in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested Monday after they were accused of stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Illianet Marrero, 44, Eliany Soto Figueroa, 20, and Danay Daniel, 30, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Couple arrested in dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest.  According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
Daily Mail

Identified: Texas National Guard soldier who presumably drowned in the Rio Grande River is 22-year-old Bishop Evans who died trying to save two migrants suspected of drug trafficking – and his body still isn't recovered

The Texas National Guard soldier who died trying to save alleged drug smugglers in the Rio Grande River was identified Sunday as Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, from Arlington, Texas. The search is still underway for Evans' body after he presumably drowned Friday after jumping in the water diving Texas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Eagle Pass, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
UPI News

Texas soldiers sentenced to prison for smuggling immigrants

March 26 (UPI) -- Two active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in an illegal immigrant smuggling scheme. Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, admitted to conspiring to transport undocumented people. Gore was sentenced to 30 months and Williams was sentenced to 24 months by U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo, the Justice Department announced Friday. Both sentences also included three years of post-release supervision.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas National Guard#Border Patrol#Tmd#Valleycentral
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy