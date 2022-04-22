ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, SC

Music teacher killed in Union Co. crash

By Bethany Fowler, Nikolette Miller
 2 days ago

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A music teacher was killed Friday morning in a crash in Union County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:56 a.m. on Whitmire Highway near Clairmont Road.

The Union County Coroner’s Office said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office identified Stephen Lee Jennings, 31, of Union.

Union County School said Jennings was a first-year music teacher at Sims Middle School.

Jennings has a wife and two children.

Counselors and faith-based leaders were at the school to help students, faculty

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Union County Coroner’s Office.

