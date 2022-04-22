News 3 Now at Noon: April 22, 2022

Click here to read the full article. Sunday marked was another winning night for CBS and ABC as the two dominated primetime with new episodes of 60 Minutes and American Idol, respectively.
According to fast nationals, American Idol won the night’s highest rating and 60 Minutes, Sunday’s largest audience. CBS’ news delivered a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.26 million viewers. 60 Minutes, which was CBS’ top program of the evening, however did not have much stiff competition airing among repeats across all other networks in the 7 p.m. hour.
At 8 p.m., things picked up with American Idol (0.7,...
Comments / 0