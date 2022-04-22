Four men escape from DeSoto County jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men reportedly escaped from a jail in DeSoto County Thursday.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, and Cesar Gonazalez walked away from the DeSoto County Detention Facility.

The sheriff’s department says all four were incarcerated on drug charges.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s department at 662-469-8027 or email tips to fugitive@desotocountyms.gov .

