Ole Miss' Joiner, La Salle's Clark transfer to NC State

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina State is adding Mississippi transfer Jarkel Joiner and La Salle transfer Jack Clark. The school announced both additions Friday. Joiner is a 6-foot-1 guard with one year of...

www.semoball.com

#Nc State#Nba Draft#Ole Miss Joiner#La Salle#Ap#Cal State#Rebels#Wolfpack
