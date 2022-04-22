ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Lincoln's electric SUV concept is a serene lounge on wheels with relaxing smells, a wine fridge, and a spot for your slippers

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aayLP_0fHLQezI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AX7hC_0fHLQezI00
The Lincoln Star concept SUV.

Lincoln

  • Lincoln unveiled a concept SUV that signals the design direction for its future electric cars.
  • The brand plans to release four battery-powered models by 2026.
  • The Lincoln Star is meant to be "the ultimate sanctuary" for passengers.

Like lots of car companies, Lincoln is eyeing an electric future. Ford's luxury brand said on Wednesday that it plans to launch four battery-powered models by 2026.

And as a preview of what's to come, Lincoln unveiled a concept SUV called the Star. The super-futuristic vehicle won't make it to production, but it's packed with interesting features and sure is nice to stare at. Lincoln says it designed the Star to be "the ultimate sanctuary" for customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2dzh_0fHLQezI00
The Lincoln Star concept SUV.

Lincoln

The Star has a sleek, swept-back silhouette and an illuminated Lincoln badge up front that's surrounded by a constellation of little badge shapes. Suicide doors that create a wide-open entry to the SUV's cabin. Overall, the Star looks more like something out of a cutting-edge startup than a century-old car company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBhuT_0fHLQezI00
The Lincoln Star concept SUV.

Lincoln

Imagined for a future of autonomous vehicles, the Star is intended to be more of a lounge on wheels than a vehicle you actually have to think about driving. As such, passenger comfort is the SUV's top concern. The front seats swivel around to face backward, and the steering wheel stows away when it isn't needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lCld_0fHLQezI00
The Lincoln Star concept SUV.

Lincoln

Everybody gets a wide, reclined seat with a leg rest. A refrigerated glass case between the rear seats keeps your sparkling wine cold. And drawers built into the leg rests are meant to hold passengers' slippers. Because why not kick off your shoes if a computer is doing the driving?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENBcn_0fHLQezI00
The Lincoln Star concept SUV.

Lincoln

Three "rejuvenation moods" use smells, sounds, and lightning to create a relaxing environment catered to the time of day. "Coastal Morning uses gentle, oceanic sounds, a fragrance of sea mist and the soft, warm glow of the sun with dynamic lighting throughout to replicate a stroll on the beach at sunrise," Lincoln says. "Evening Chill mirrors dusk using a calming night soundtrack coordinated with night sky video and an evergreen fragrance."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPEpL_0fHLQezI00
The Lincoln Star concept SUV.

Lincoln

The Star does some fun things with storage, too. The SUV's front trunk — possible without a bulky engine taking up space — acts like a giant drawer that pulls out. A bench seat folds out from the regular trunk, for when you want to bring your self-driving Lincoln tailgating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpp4B_0fHLQezI00
The Lincoln Star concept SUV.

Lincoln

Once the country's best-selling luxury brand, Lincoln's sales have dwindled in recent decades as consumers preferred German and Japanese competitors. As electric vehicles grow in popularity, a solid stable of battery-powered options could help Lincoln recapture some of its former glory. It plans for at least 50% of its sales to be electric by 2025.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Gibbons Body-Custom Built 1937 Cabriolet Deserves A Place In Your Collection

The 1930s were an extraordinary time for the Ford motor company that we all know and love because of the flamboyant styling, interest in performance, and innovative design. While other brands like Chrysler and GM were focused on different aspects of their cars, like a luxury, Ford decided to make their cars faster than anything else on the road. That's precisely what the American public wanted for the time, and it's precisely what cars like the Cabriolet delivered. So now you have the chance to own one of those great cars for yourself and catch the attention of on-lookers everywhere in this bright red 1937 Ford Cabriolet.
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Classic Van That Inspired The Volkswagen ID. Buzz

The electric van revolution is upon us. Ford has started to deliver its e-Transit to customers and the Volkswagen ID.Buzz will reach North America in 2024. But did you know Volkswagen built an electric people mover decades ago? In 1972, VW revealed a prototype T2 Bulli powered only by batteries and an electric motor in the back. Though the final prototype was a van, the first development mule was a flatbed truck with an open loading area.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slippers#Wine#Electric Cars#Electric Suv#Suv#The Lincoln Star
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
Motorious

C8 Corvette Does Its Best Impression Of A Bowling Ball

Driving a powerful high-performance sports car certainly is an exhilarating feeling. Unfortunately, for some people it’s so intoxicating they start doing really stupid things behind the wheel while on public roads. Hey, if you want to hot dog it on a track with nobody around, spinning out and flipping your Corvette, by all means go for it. But a guy in California did one worse, using his C8 Corvette like a bowling ball, flipping a truck onto its roof in the process of mangling his mid-engine sports car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

This Oldsmobile Has 5,000 HP And Is Somehow Still Street Legal

In a conversation about muscle cars, the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme of the '70s and '80s will always be included. Most especially if it went through the hands of Hurst Performance. The 1984 Hurst/Olds is one of the finest examples out there, and that's exactly what we have here, featured by YouTube's Hoonigan.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Showoff Camaro Kisses Power Pole

And somehow there was a Dodge Charger involved in this stunt…. Unfortunately, Ford Mustang drivers have gotten a bad rap for mowing down crowds of innocent bystanders at car meets, hitting power poles, and other general stupidity. But, as the video of a Camaro kissing a power pole proves, there are plenty of morons who choose the bowtie or a Mopar. That’s right, stupidity behind the wheel knows no brand loyalty.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
Business Insider

Business Insider

472K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy