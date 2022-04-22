ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

News 13 hosts NC-11 Democratic Primary Debate

By Bryan Overstreet
WLOS.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Democratic candidates running in the North Carolina primary race for the 11th district congressional seat debated at the A-B Tech Community College's Ferguson Auditorium....

wlos.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mark Meadows also registered to vote in South Carolina

Mark Meadows — a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump who was removed from North Carolina voter rolls earlier this month — is still a registered voter in two other states, according to officials.Chris Whitmire, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Elections Commission, told The Associated Press the former Republican congressman and his wife registered as voters in the state in March 2022.“That’s when he became active,” Whitmire said, noting that neither Meadows had yet cast a vote in the state. “From our perspective, it just looks like any new South Carolina voter.”The South Carolina registration was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Government
State
Washington State
Asheville, NC
Elections
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
City
Ferguson, NC
City
Washington, NC
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Economy#Democratic Debate#Democratic Primary#Wlos#Ferguson Auditorium#Republican#My40 Tv
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
insideedition.com

Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Organization's Lawsuit Against Georgia Election Officials Goes to Trial Next Week

More than three years after Stacey Abrams filed a suit against Georgia officials for election mismanagement, the lawsuit is going to trial on Monday, according to CBS News. Abrams ended her bid to to become the governor of Georgia in 2018 and announced her plan to push back against the way the state was handling their election processes.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy